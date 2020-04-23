Take action against politicians violating lockdown: Haryana govt to police

Haryana Home Minister on Thursday asked the police to act against political leaders violating the to contain the outbreak, PTI reported.

Referring to recent visits to grain markets by opposition leaders, who have alleged mismanagement in the wheat procurement, Vij said it came to the fore that crowds build up due to their visits and social distancing is not being maintained. Vij, however, said he does not want to point out any particular leader.

Action will be taken against any political leader, whether from the ruling party or the opposition if found violating the lockdown, he said.

"If they (leaders) visit mandis and crowds build up, then we will be compelled to take tough action. I have asked all superintendents of police and commissioners of police that if any leader violates the lockdown, attracts crowd in mandis, then immediate action should be taken against him as per law," Vij, who is also the state's health minister, said.





Reacting to it, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the state government does not want its failures of mismanagement in the crop procurement to be exposed. Surjewala and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala have been visiting several mandis in the state, alleging mismanagement in the wheat procurement.



Vij said, If they have something to say, they can give in writing to the district administration and the government will look into it.

Congress has been attacking the for the tardy procurement of wheat, saying the process has left farmers worried. In a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, urged to conduct the process smoothly in coordination with commission agents (arhtiyas).

According to a press statement, Hooda told the CM that the speed at which wheat was being procured, it will take at least three to four months to complete the process. The government had promised to buy every grain from the farmers, but now it is buying the crop grain by grain.