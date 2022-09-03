Take steps to galvanise economy, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Centre

-
ALSO READ
CM Pinarayi Vijayan to table new Bill curtailing Kerala Governor's powers
Kerala tweaks liquor policy, IT parks now allowed to serve liquor
Vijayan broke all rules during Sharjah ruler's Kerala visit: Swapna Suresh
Kerela CM Vijayan extends greetings on Sree Krishna Jayanti via Facebook
Central agencies should question CM, family in gold smuggling case: BJP
-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the Central government to make the States take up what he called as productive spending to galvanise the economy of the country.
Speaking at the 30th southern zonal council meeting here, Vijayan said there was a need for discussion on the proposed laws based on the concurrent list of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution before they were enacted. "There can be contestations, but through discussions and debates, consensus can emerge narrowing down the areas of differences. This is the essence of a healthy federal democracy," Vijayan said. He recalled the co-operative spirit with which the States faced the situation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Differences stood apart and we rose to the need of the hour to protect and provide the people relief. Though the immediate threat has receded, the fiscal empowerment of the Union and the States are of equal importance to meet the long impact of the pandemic on the economy. I take this opportunity to request the central government to take a pro-active stand to enable the States to undertake productive spending to galvanise the national economy," he said. Vijayan called for taking up major issues like coastal erosion, upgradation of railways and airport infrastructure as they were important to livelihood and the economy. He said the zonal councils have a role in fostering the spirit of co-operative federalism and one of its important functions was to resolve emerging issues. "More important is learning of success stories and varied experiences of one another and attempt to adapt them to each State according to prevailing circumstances. In our Constitutional set-up, representatives to all tiers of the government are elected by the people, who gave unto themselves the Constitution. Power is not to be envisaged as a hierarchical and pyramidal structure, but as one which moves in concentric circles, with each tier of government having its defined territorial jurisdiction," Vijayan said. The Left leader pointed out that thousands of pilgrims from the southern States who visit the Sabarimala temple in Kerala are treated as honoured guests. Vijayan sought the opinion of the Chief Ministers and the Governors on further improving the facilities extended to the pilgrims. He said co-operative federalism requires continuous exchange of ideas between all the stakeholders. The zonal council meeting was for southern States and Union Territories.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU