Tamil Nadu: AIADMK tweaks bylaws, seeks to shut door on V K Sasikala

The main opposition AIADMK, which is facing challenge from eased out leader V K Sasikala, on Wednesday amended its bylaws to strengthen norms to retain the present leadership structure of top two positions held by O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami.
The amendments to bylaws at the Executive Committe meeting of the AIADMK held here, effectively closes the door on Sasikala, who has claimed to be the party 'general secretary.'
While amendments made in 2017 bestowed all the powers vested with the top position of general secretary to the then newly created positions of party coordinator (Panneerselvam) and joint coordinator (Palaniswami), the current tweaks further strengthen that top party structure.
The amendments mandate a 'single vote' by 'primary members' to elect the top leadership, which is the two positions of coordinator and joint coordinator.
While the posts are two, there cannot be separate votes, as the twin positions together constitute the party top leadership.
According to the AIADMK, Sasikala is not a member of the party, though she has claimed to be the general secretary.
Senior leader D Jayakumar told reporters that only those who have been primary members for five years or more are eligible to vote to elect the party leadership.
