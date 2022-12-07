Ex-AIADMK MLA Kovai Selvaraj joins DMK, meets party president M K Stalin

-
-
Former AIADMK MLA Kovai Selvaraj joined the DMK on Wednesday and met party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.
Addressing mediapersons after the meeting at the party headquarters, Selvaraj said that the former government led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami had created havoc in Tamil Nadu and wrecked the state as if a tsunami had lashed IT.
He said that he was asking for forgiveness from people for having spoken in favour of Palaniswami earlier.
Selvaraj said that the incumbent democratic and social justice-driven government run by Stalin was working for the people and was repairing the damage done by the former.
He said that the true AIADMK cadres must accept the leadership of Stalin as he was following the Dravidian ideology to defeat caste and religion-based politics.
Selvaraj also thanked the DMK leadership for allowing him an opportunity to work again for the party.
Selvaraj was a close associate of O. Panneerselvam and had campaigned extensively for the former Chief Minister.
He had also come out strongly against OPS and EPS after quitting the AIADMK a couple of days ago.
The former MLA had also lashed out against the AIADMK leaders in not treating Jayalalitha properly and that she was not taken abroad for better treatment.
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 14:35 IST
