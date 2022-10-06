ED turned down plea for exemption from appearance: Cong leader Shivakumar

JUST IN
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will have no impact: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the Enforcement Directorate has turned down his plea for exemption from appearance before the agency on October 7 in a money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  Mysuru 

Enforcement Directorate
The office of Enforcement Directorate (ED). Photo: Suryakant Niwate

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Enforcement Directorate has turned down his plea for exemption from appearance before the agency on October 7 in a money laundering case.

In a fresh message to Shivakumar, the ED has told him to make himself available before the agency on Friday.

"You are once again directed to present yourself before me at my office for recording of your statement on October 7, 2022 as per summons dated September 23, 2022," said an email sent by ED Assistant Director Kuldeep Singh.

Shivakumar, who is presently participating in the Congreess' Bharat Jodo Yatra which is passing through Karnataka, had requested the probe agency to allow him exemption from appearance till October 21.

"I had requested for time to appear before the ED which has been denied.I will take a call on whether to appear before the agency after talking to my leaders, Shivakumar said.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Shivakumar for questioning in its ongoing money laundering probe into the operations of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper, official.

The 60-year-old former cabinet minister was last questioned by the federal agency on September 19 in the national capital in another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The latest summons comes at a time when the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress party, led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Karnataka on September 30, and will be in the state for 21 days.

Shivakumar is involved in the conduct of this leg of the yatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 14:31 IST

