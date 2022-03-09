Tamil Nadu won't allow Karnataka to construct dam at Mekedatu: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh gets drinking water supply schemes worth over Rs 15K cr
Tamil Nadu farmers' groups protest Karnataka Congress plan for Mekedatu dam
Continue with Amma Pharmacy outlets: AIADMK's K Palaniswami to DMK govt
PMK urges CM Stalin to call all-party meet on Mekedatu dam issue
Cong to go ahead with Mekedatu padayatra from Jan 9-19 despite COVID curbs
-
Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan has said that Tamil Nadu will not allow construction of a dam at Mekedatu by Karnataka.
In a statement on Tuesday, the senior DMK leader said that the construction of a dam at Mekedatu would lead to stoppage of Cauvery water flow to Tamil Nadu.
He said that even if Karnataka increases its budget for construction of dam from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore, the people of Tamil Nadu will not allow a single brick to be placed for its construction. The state would take recourse to all available legal route to prevent the construction of the dam, he added.
The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal(CWDT) has clearly stated that the upper riparian state cannot claim sole right over the water of an interstate river. Constructing a dam at Mekedatu is gross violation of the verdicts of the CWDT as well as the Supreme Court, Duraimurugan said.
The Union Environment Ministry had categorically stated that it would not give approval to the project without the consent of Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to convene an all-party meeting on the issue.
He also called upon the Chief Minister to convene the state legislative Assembly and to pass a resolution urging the Centre to reject Karnataka's request to sanction permission for construction of a dam at Mekedatu.
Panneerselvam said that the statement of Union Water Resource minister that the central government will not interfere in the issue and that it should be resolved by talks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is a matter of concern.
Karnataka was not releasing water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court verdict and said that only surplus water was reaching the state,he added.
While speaking to IANS, Duraimurugan said: "I am discussing the matter with the Chief Minister and we will also consider the suggestion of the opposition regarding a resolution. Anyway, we will take all legal steps to prevent the construction of a dam at Mekedatu which will dry up Tamil Nadu."
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU