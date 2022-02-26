They have CBI, ED, police, but what matters is truth: Rahul targets Centre

-
ALSO READ
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Congress to elect new President in 2022, chorus growing for Rahul Gandhi
Rahul, Priyanka to take part in Congress's Jaipur rally against inflation
Bulls cheer Budget 2022; Sensex ends 848 pts higher, Nifty above 17,550
The government has hit 5 sixes in a row with this Budget: Shankar Sharma
-
Targeting the BJP-led Union government over the use of central agencies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it has CBI, ED, police and goons, but what ultimately matters is truth, which Gujarat has taught the people of the country.
"They have CBI, ED, media, police, goons and new attire everyday. But those things don't matter at all. Gujarat teaches us that what matters is truth. Look at Gandhiji. Did he ever have good clothes, ED or CBI? No. Because the truth is always simple," Gandhi said while addressing the Congress workers here on the second day of the Chintan Shivir organised by the state unit of the party.
"Congress workers must understand that they have already won the Gujarat Assembly election. You are just not accepting it. People of Gujarat are watching you with high hopes. The BJP has harmed the people of Gujarat, more than it has harmed Congress," he said.
Gandhi is here to take part in the state Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir, a brainstorming session organised to chalk out a detailed strategy for the upcoming state Assembly polls, expected to be held in December this year.
Before coming to the venue, he visited the Dwarkadhish temple here, where he offered prayers to Lord Krisha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU