Jagdeep Dhankhar invites Mamata for talks at Raj Bhavan next week

Amid the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal secretariat and the Raj Bhavan, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar -- in an apparent effort to end the constitutional stalemate -- has invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for talks at the Raj Bhavan any time next week.
However, no reaction has come from the Chief Minister's side so far.
"Hon'ble CM Mamata Banerjee has been urged to make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead as lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our oath to avert," Dhankhar tweeted.
Interestingly, the Chief Minister had said recently that she has blocked the Governor on Twitter.
Dhankhar also uploaded a letter he had written to Banerjee in which he wrote, "Dialogue, discussion and deliberation, particularly among constitutional functionaries, like the Chief Minister and the Governor, are quintessential to democracy and an inseparable part of constitutional governance.
"All my earnest efforts in this direction have unfortunately not fructified in view of the stance at your end. Such a scenario has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our oath to avert.
"There has been no response, now for long, to issues legitimately flagged and in respect of which there is constitutional duty at your end under Article 167 of the Constitution to impart information. There are other worrisome aspects also which call for urgent consultations."
"I would, thus, urge you to respond to all issues flagged thus far at the earliest and make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead," Dhankhar added.
--IANS
sbg/arm
