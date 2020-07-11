Time to fight coronavirus not elections: Prashant Kishor to Nitish Kumar

JUST IN
Polls in Bihar are due in October-November but the Election Commission has so far not made any official announcement about its schedule

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Janata Dal (United) Vice-President Prashant Kishor, pRASHANT KISHOR, PRASHANT, jd(u)
The BJP and the JD(U) have been holding organisational meetings and said that they are ready for the elections.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, saying this is time to fight the coronavirus not elections and that he should not endanger people's lives in a "hurry" to hold the assembly polls.

"The coronavirus situation in Bihar is worsening like it is in many other states of the country. But a big part of government machinery and resources are busy making preparation for the polls.

"Nitish Kumar ji, this isn't time to fight elections but the coronavirus. Don't endanger people's lives in this hurry to hold the polls," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India crosses 800,000-mark; 100,000 added in just 4 days

Kishor, once a confidant of the JD(U) president before he turned a critic and was expelled from the party, joins leaders like LJP chief Chirag Paswan and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in suggesting that the Bihar assembly polls should be deferred due to the pandemic.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 10:42 IST

