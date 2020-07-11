Time to fight coronavirus not elections: Prashant Kishor to Nitish Kumar

-
ALSO READ
Baat Bihar Ki: Prashant Kishor hits out at Nitish over alliance with BJP
Kushwaha, RJD or Congress - who will be Prashant Kishor's alliance partner?
Did Prashant Kishor take a flight during lockdown? Centre asks airlines
Godse-Gandhi can't go together; Prashant Kishor questions Nitish's ideology
Rift in open: Prashant Kishor comes out with first direct attack on Nitish
-
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, saying this is time to fight the coronavirus not elections and that he should not endanger people's lives in a "hurry" to hold the assembly polls.
"The coronavirus situation in Bihar is worsening like it is in many other states of the country. But a big part of government machinery and resources are busy making preparation for the polls.
"Nitish Kumar ji, this isn't time to fight elections but the coronavirus. Don't endanger people's lives in this hurry to hold the polls," he tweeted.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India crosses 800,000-mark; 100,000 added in just 4 days
Kishor, once a confidant of the JD(U) president before he turned a critic and was expelled from the party, joins leaders like LJP chief Chirag Paswan and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in suggesting that the Bihar assembly polls should be deferred due to the pandemic.
देश के कई राज्यों की तरह #बिहार में भी #करोना की स्थिति बिगड़ती जा रही है लेकिन सरकारी तंत्र और संसाधनों का एक बड़ा हिस्सा चुनाव की तैयारियों में लगा है।@NitishKumar जी ये चुनाव नहीं #करोना से लड़ने का वक़्त है। लोगों की ज़िंदगी को चुनाव कराने की जल्दी में ख़तरे में मत डालिए।
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU