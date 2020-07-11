Time to fight coronavirus not elections: Prashant Kishor to Nitish Kumar

Poll strategist took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday, saying this is time to fight the not elections and that he should not endanger people's lives in a "hurry" to hold the assembly polls.

"The situation in Bihar is worsening like it is in many other states of the country. But a big part of government machinery and resources are busy making preparation for the polls.

" ji, this isn't time to fight elections but the Don't endanger people's lives in this hurry to hold the polls," he tweeted.



Kishor, once a confidant of the JD(U) president before he turned a critic and was expelled from the party, joins leaders like LJP chief Chirag Paswan and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in suggesting that the Bihar assembly polls should be deferred due to the pandemic.

