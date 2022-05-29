TMC to protest against Centre's 'non-payment of dues' to Bengal: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek to campaign for TMC in Goa
Mamata reposes faith in Abhishek by reappointing him as TMC general secy
Nadia rape case: NCW chairperson slams Bengal CM Mamata over her remark
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses centre of misusing central agencies
Cyclone Asani: Mamata Banerjee reschedules her programme in 2 districts
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday said her party, the TMC, will organise protests on June 5 and 6 in various blocks, seeking an explanation from the Centre for the alleged non-payment of funds that it owed to the state.
Banerjee, who will be attending administrative meetings in Bankura and Purulia districts on Monday and Tuesday, was talking to reporters on her arrival at Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.
"The Centre is playing a dirty political game. For the past five months, poor people employed through 100-day work scheme are having trouble getting their payments. The Centre is not releasing Rs 6,000 crore that it owes to the state under the scheme," the CM said.
She maintained that the "state wasn't asking for favours from the Centre".
"All we want is the money that has already been allocated to us. The Centre is not releasing our dues under Bangla Awas Yojana.
"Members of our students' wing, women's unit and the tribal arm will hold protests on June 5 and 6 in various blocks of the state, seeking an explanation from the Narendra Modi government for this indifference," Banerjee stated.
Bengal has topped the country in providing jobs to labourers under the 100-day scheme, and "yet we are being discriminated against", the CM said, iterating that the Centre, in all, owed Rs 96,000 crore to Bengal under various programmes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU