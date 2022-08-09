TMC workers vandalise party MLA's house alleging he took cash for posts

-
The house of TMC MLA Idris Ali in West Bengal's Murshidabad district has been vandalised by his party's workers who have accused him of taking money for allotting posts in its local organisation.
Claiming that the allegation was baseless, Ali asserted that some local TMC leaders were trying to place people with dubious backgrounds into the party's block-level organisation.
"Some local TMC leaders ransacked my car and the ground floor of my house. The allegation of financial transactions in lieu of allotting party posts is baseless and politically motivated to malign me," he said.
Some local leaders are involved in such dealings and are trying to ensure entry of such people in the block-level organisation, Ali, a former Lok Sabha MP, told a news channel.
A huge police contingent was deputed in the Bhagobangola area following the vandalism.
A local TMC leader alleged that Ali was sidelining party old-timers over the last few years.
"He hardly understands local political equations and is trying to thrust his arbitrary decisions on everyone," he said.
TMC's district chairman Abu Taher Khan said he would look into the complaints.
