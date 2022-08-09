'Everything fine in NDA alliance': JDU leader dismisses rift speculations

-
With the ongoing speculations about a rift between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janata Dal (United) ie the NDA alliance in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) leader and former Union Minister, Upendra Kushwaha, on Monday cleared the air of any tension between the allies and said that everything's fine in the alliance.
"Yes absolutely...everything is fine in the NDA alliance..Today we are not making any claim but Nitish Kumar has all the qualifications to become the Prime Minister," said Kushwaha.
His remarks came in wake of the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipping the NITI Aayog meeting and JD-U leader RCP Singh tendering his resignation.
Taking a jibe at Singh, Kushwaha said, "RCP Singh's statement is very objectionable and shows his mental bankruptcy."
Earlier JD-U party chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan on Monday confirmed the news of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's call for a meeting of JD-U MLAs and MPs on Tuesday at 11 am amid speculation of a rift with ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Simultaneously, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has convened a meeting on Tuesday at 11 am to discuss political developments in Bihar.Earlier on Monday, the Congress party also convened a meeting of its legislature party in Bihar to contemplate the evolving political scenario in the state.
The rumours of a possible spilt between JD-U and BJP escalated after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting.
While talking to mediapersons in Patna, JD-U National President Lalan Singh said, "I read in the newspapers that RCP Singh has said that he was told by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that his name had been approved for ministership."
"He claimed to have taken oath after informing the CM. But this only confirms what we have been accusing RCP Singh of," the JD-U national president added.
"Our charge is that RCP Singh became a minister as per his own free will. He has dropped the name of Shah. Does Shah belong to our party? Can the BJP decide which JD-U leader will become a minister," Lalan questioned.
Earlier on Sunday, Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while RCP Singh announced his exit from the party after JD-U sought a reply on corruption allegations against him on Saturday.
