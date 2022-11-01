Tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee govt: PM Modi slams Cong

Prime Minister on Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying previous governments did not think about the all round development of tribal areas in the country.

The tribal development ministry was formed when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, Modi said at Jambughoda in Gujarat's Panchmahal district after launching various development projects.

"No such ministry existed before the BJP came to power. Money was spent for tribal development work after the ministry was formed, Modi said.

"It was our government which decided that November 15 will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (tribal pride day) to honour Birsa Munda," he added.

