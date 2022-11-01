JUST IN
Tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee govt: PM Modi slams Cong
Gujarat CM has no right to continue: Kejriwal on Morbi bridge collapse
BJP's ideology favours rising air pollution: Delhi minister Gopal Rai
Conman's claim of protection money to divert attention from Morbi: Kejriwal
Soli Sorabjee was true legal and constitutional philosopher: CJI U U Lalit
Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Will win Gujarat polls, AAP only in air, nothing on ground: Rahul Gandhi
Morbi bridge collapse: Act of God or act of fraud, Digvijaya asks PM Modi
Funnel of funding transparency: Here're donations made by corporate houses
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Gujarat CM has no right to continue: Kejriwal on Morbi bridge collapse
Business Standard

Tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee govt: PM Modi slams Cong

PM Modi targeted the Congress, saying previous governments did not think about the all round development of tribal areas in the country

Topics
Narendra Modi | Congress | tribal rights

Press Trust of India  |  Jambughoda(Guj) 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying previous governments did not think about the all round development of tribal areas in the country.

The tribal development ministry was formed when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, Modi said at Jambughoda in Gujarat's Panchmahal district after launching various development projects.

"No such ministry existed before the BJP came to power. Money was spent for tribal development work after the ministry was formed, Modi said.

"It was our government which decided that November 15 will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (tribal pride day) to honour Birsa Munda," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU