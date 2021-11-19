Unable to bear 'humiliation', TDP's Chandrababu Naidu breaks down

-
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday broke down at a news conference and vowed not to step into the state Assembly until he wins the elections.
Alleging that the MLAs of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) humiliated him by making personal remarks about his wife Bhuvaneswari, Naidu turned emotional and broke down.
The leader of opposition said that he never faced such humiliation in his political life.
He said his wife never interfered in politics, but the YSRCP leaders dragged her name and resorted to character assassination.
#WATCH | Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu breaks down at PC in Amaravati— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021
He likened the Assembly to 'Kaurava Sabha' & decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against 'ugly character assassinations' by YSRCP ministers & MLAs, says TDP in a statement pic.twitter.com/CKmuuG1lwy
The TDP president said he tolerated all the humiliations during the last two-and-a-half years but the ruling party crossed all limits.
He said speaking ill about any woman only reflects on the character of the person speaking.
Naidu pointed out that his wife never interfered in politics even when her father (N.T. Rama Rao) was the chief minister and when he (Naidu) served as the chief minister for a long term.
He recalled that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's father and the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had also humiliated his mother.
Naidu hoped that his wife will file a police complaint against YSRCP MLAs for resorting to character assassination. He said she should even take it up with the women's commission.
The TDP chief appealed to people to extend support to him in this fight for 'dharma'.
--IANS
ms/svn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
