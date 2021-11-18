AIMIM will stage agitations for Muslim reservation in Maha: Owaisi

-
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said his party will stage agitations across Maharashtra to demand reservations for Muslims in the state.
Owaisi spoke to reporters after attending a conference on the present condition of Muslims in Maharashtra organised by Dua Foundation and the Centre for Development Policy and Practice in Aurangabad.
"The court has admitted that 50 castes in the Muslim community should be granted reservation. However, while all political parties are supporting the Maratha community, no one is speaking about reservation for Muslims," the AIMIM leader claimed.
"We will hold agitations in Maharashtra to press for our demand for reservations for Muslims. We want the state government to bring an ordinance in the Nagpur Assembly session for reservations," he said.
The Maratha community should hold protests for reservation and the AIMIM will join them, he said.
The Maratha community in the state has been silent for many days. They should agitate and we will also join them, Owaisi said.
The AIMIM leader further condemned the violence that took place at Maharashtra's Amravati and said an inquiry should be conducted into the incident.
