Repeal of farm laws will help in forthcoming assembly polls, feels BJP

The believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal three farm laws will help the party in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The is also eyeing political dividend in 40 seats spread in Western UP, Haryana and Rajasthan in the next general election in 2024.

The saffron camp also feels that the decision will help the party to form an alliance with the newly launched party of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Punjab.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister said, "It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month."

Since November last year, farmers from different states particularly from Punjab, Haryana and western UP have been staging protests at the borders of the capital demanding repeal of the new farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP on their produce.

Rakesh Tikait has been leading the farmers protest at Ghazipur border which is one epicentre of the ongoing agitation along with Tikri and Singhu border where leaders from the farmer unions in Punjab have been blocking the highways for nearly one year.

A senior party leader said that the decision will not only end the agitation but help the party to reach out to the farmers with a message that the government is concerned about them.

"Amid a few demands, one demand to repeal the new laws has been finally accepted and now we hope farmers will end their agitation and return back to their villages. Prime Minister Modi's message is very loud and clear that the government is ready to soften its stand for the interest of farmers, farmer's welfare is the priority of this government," he said.

The saffron party leaders feel that now its leaders in Punjab will not face violent protest and attack while participating in political activities.

The BJP, which is hoping to revive its fortune in Punjab, is fighting the election with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Currently, the is all set to contest the Punjab polls after its one of the oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) broke alliance over three farm laws.

A senior party functionary said that repeal of three farm laws have paved the way for alliance with Amarinder Singh's party.

Earlier, Singh had said, "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers' interest."

The party also feels that the decision to repeal the laws will also bring back Jats, who actively participated in farmers agitation, to the BJP.

"We know that the fate of all the seats of Haryana, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh is decided by the Jat community, which is crucial for formation of the government at the Centre. Hope this decision helps us to win back the support of the Jat community once again in these 40 seats," a senior party leader said.

