Unemployment, inflation, earnings of 'friends' increased under govt: Rahul

leader on Saturday attacked the government, alleging that under it unemployment, price rise, poverty and income of its "friends" have increased.

"What did this government increase? Unemployment, inflation and poverty. And, only the earnings of friends," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He cited a media report that claimed 9.9 crore people were part of the middle class before the COVID-19 outbreak and they were reduced to 6.6 crore after it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)