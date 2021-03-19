Pramod Sawant completes two years in office as Goa CM, thanks people

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant,



who completes two years in office on Friday, thanked the people of the state for supporting his government during COVID-19 pandemic.

Sawant had taken over as the state's chief minister after the death of Manohar Parrikar on March 17, 2019.

"Today as I complete 2 years as the Chief Minister of the state of Goa, I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to the loving people who have placed their trust in me. I am deeply honoured with the support I have felt through a difficult phase of pandemic to make strong again," he said on Twitter.

"I truly appreciate everyone's efforts and commitments to make this journey a beautiful one. With your continued trust, I will work tirelessly towards making Swayampurna and address every challenge that comes our way," he said in another tweet.

