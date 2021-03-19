JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Karnataka Cong chief calls meeting of party leaders, MPs, MLAs on Mar 20
Business Standard

Pramod Sawant completes two years in office as Goa CM, thanks people

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who completes two years in office on Friday, thanked the people of the state for supporting his government during coronavirus pandemic

Topics
Pramod Sawant | Goa

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant,

who completes two years in office on Friday, thanked the people of the state for supporting his government during COVID-19 pandemic.

Sawant had taken over as the state's chief minister after the death of Manohar Parrikar on March 17, 2019.

"Today as I complete 2 years as the Chief Minister of the state of Goa, I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to the loving people who have placed their trust in me. I am deeply honoured with the support I have felt through a difficult phase of pandemic to make Goa strong again," he said on Twitter.

"I truly appreciate everyone's efforts and commitments to make this journey a beautiful one. With your continued trust, I will work tirelessly towards making Goa Swayampurna and address every challenge that comes our way," he said in another tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 19 2021. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU