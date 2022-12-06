JUST IN
BJP wants to run democracy with help of police, says Akhilesh Yadav
UP CM Adityanath accuses previous state govts of neglecting Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused previous state governments of neglecting the development of the capital city and said the city suffered from filth, disorder and anarchy

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh government | Lucknow

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused previous state governments of neglecting the development of the capital city and said the city suffered from filth, disorder and anarchy.

However, Lucknow has been completely transformed in the past five years, he said.

"Five years ago, the state capital used to bear the brunt of neglect of local governments. Despite Lucknow being the capital, when one saw dirt or witnessed chaos and anarchy they had a different image of the place in their minds," the chief minister said during his address at the 'Prabuddhjan Sammelan' (Intellectuals' Conference) here.

After 2017, many of the Centre's plans, including the Swachh Bharat Mission, were implemented in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

By providing 2.70 crore toilets to the poor in rural and urban areas, banning plastic and reviving the Mati Kala Board, the city made a significant improvement in the systematic disposal of urban garbage, an official release quoted Adityanath as saying.

"Today, the state has become a 'model' for COVID-19 and garbage management. Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Aligarh and Agra are on the list of cities with the cleanest environments," he said.

As Uttar Pradesh saw success in five years, Lucknow has also expanded, he said.

"Rajnath Singh, the Defence minister, is MP (Member of Parliament) from Lucknow, which is a blessing. During Atalji's reign, Rajnath Singh oversaw construction of the Shaheed Path. Today's Outer Ring Road, which includes Kisan Path, provides the best connectivity," he said, adding that Lucknow would soon get a world-class convention centre.

"We tried to give Lucknow a new identity. Lucknow is both a historical and mythological city. Lucknow has had an unforgettable contribution in the freedom movement," he said and added that BrahMos missile systems would soon be manufactured in the city.

Continuing his attack on previous regimes in the state, Adiyanath said before 2017, cities in Uttar Pradesh were among the worst in terms of cleanliness.

Urban areas now have a common building code that mandates all localities and homes be of the same colour. Drainage and sewage systems will be properly organised and LED streetlights will illuminate the city, he said.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 22:35 IST

