Home » Politics » News » North

Business Standard

Adityanath presents report card of 100 days of his 2.0 govt in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented a report card on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure.

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph
Yogi Adityanath

A short film highlighting the achievements of the state government was also screened at the event held in Lok Bhavan here.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on the occasion.

After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments. Many components of the 100-day action plan of his 2.0 government were part of the BJP's poll promises for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, July 04 2022. 15:38 IST

