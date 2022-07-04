Adityanath presents report card of 100 days of his 2.0 govt in UP

-
ALSO READ
First time in 2 years, Covid under control on Holi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath discusses strategy for Rajya Sabha in BJP working committee
Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time today
Panchayats to be centres of devpt, will not face dearth of funds: UP CM
7 UP ministers to take Vidhan Parishad route to get elected in Assembly
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented a report card on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure.
A short film highlighting the achievements of the state government was also screened at the event held in Lok Bhavan here.
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on the occasion.
After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments. Many components of the 100-day action plan of his 2.0 government were part of the BJP's poll promises for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU