Business Standard

UP govt has no plans to give unemployment allowance: Labour minister

A total of 6,68,269 candidates have been selected for employment by the Employment Department through employment fairs in the private sector, Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar added.

UP government | unemployment | Bahujan Samaj Party

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Anil Rajbhar was replying to a question raised by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Umashankar Singh in the legislative assembly.

The Uttar Pradesh government has no plans to give unemployment allowance in the state, Labour and Employment Minister said here on Friday.

Anil Rajbhar was replying to a question raised by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Umashankar Singh in the legislative assembly.

Singh asked about the number of unemployed youths presently registered in the state who have been given employment and whether the government will consider giving unemployment allowance to the remaining unemployed youths.

In his response, the labour and employment minister said there is a system of registration of candidates interested in employment on the employment department portal on which a total of 25,39,619 candidates have registered themselves from March 19, 2017 to September 12, 2022.

A total of 6,68,269 candidates have been selected for employment by the Employment Department through employment fairs in the private sector, Rajbhar added.

Singh supplemented the question of whether the government would give unemployment allowance to the remaining candidates who were deprived of employment, in response to which the minister said there is no such plan.

In other proceedings, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak informed the house that from January 1, 2022 to September 13, 2022, only one person died due to dengue in the state, adding that no deaths were caused due to malaria during this period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 18:53 IST

