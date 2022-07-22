UP: Over 2,700 convicted for crime against women, children in three months

-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday claimed that 2,756 people accused of rape and other serious crimes against women and children have been punished in a period of over three months.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in an official statement that from March 25 to July 16 this year, 328 people have been awarded life imprisonment, 594 sentence of more than 10 years and 1,834 jail term of less than 10 years.
Additional Director General of Police (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey said 892 people were punished by the POCSO courts, of which 145 were sentenced to life imprisonment, 291 to 10 years or more and 456 awarded jail term of less than 10 years.
On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continuous efforts have been made by the Prosecution Department in providing the harshest punishment to culprits, Awasthi said.
