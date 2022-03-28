JUST IN
Mann slams Shah over central service rules to Chandigarh UT employees
Business Standard

UP portfolios: Adityanath keeps Home, Khanna gets Finance Ministry

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will head Home, Vigilance and Personnel among the 25 departments with him as the portfolios of the new BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh were announced on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will head Home, Vigilance and Personnel among the 25 departments with him as the portfolios of the new BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh were announced on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya gets Rural Development and Food Processing, while another Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak will head Medical Education, among others.

Suresh Khanna will take care of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Swatantra Dev Singh Jal Shakti and Baby Rani Maurya Women and Child welfare departments, the list of portfolios released here said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 28 2022. 21:26 IST

