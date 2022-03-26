Rabri Devi alleges Nitish Kumar fell at PM Modi's feet in Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Now UP CM, Hemant Soren, Rabri Devi's names in Bihar Covid vaccination list
Vaishno Devi stampede: 12 dead, Shrine Board refutes 'mismanagement' charge
Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt likely to relax liquor prohibition law
Mata Vaishno Devi University shut after 13 students test Covid postive
Tejashwi Yadav hits out at CM Nitish Kumar over Madhubani ADJ assault
-
Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Saturday alleged that Nitish Kumar, who succeeded him in the seat of power, "fell on the feet" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow because of majboori' (compulsions) she could not fathom.
The RJD leader made the remark while talking to reporters here outside the state legislature, which is in session.
Kumar was in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Friday to attend the swearing-in of Yogi Adityanath.
A lot is being read into the body language of Kumar at the glittering ceremony. His photographs, greeting the PM with folded hands and bending at his waist, have been lapped up by the opposition in Bihar.
They have sought to juxtapose the chief minister's current stance against his famous rivalry with Modi when the latter was the Gujarat CM, whose rise to national prominence had caused him to snap several years old ties with the BJP.
It has been the opposition's contention that Kumar's "body language" was symbolic of his "capitulation" before the BJP which has now overshadowed his JD(U) in terms of numerical strength in the state legislative assembly.
"Kuchh majboori hogi..... Pradhan Mantri ka pair pakad liye" (there must have been some compulsion that made him fall at the PM's feet), said Rabri Devi, tongue- in cheek.
The JD(U) was predictably riled and the most vicious counter attack came from Kumar's outspoken political aide Upendra Kushwaha.
"It is called shishtachaar' (courtesy). Rabri Devi must not be knowing what it means, which is evident from the durgati' (plight) of her own daughter in law", said Kushwaha.
The allusion was to Aishwarya, the wife of Rabri Devi's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who had accused her in-laws of having driven her out of her their house following her estrangement from her husband.
Aishwarya's father Chandrika Roy, who was earlier with the RJD, joined the JD(U) after the ugly spat with the family of Lalu Prasad, husband of Rabri Devi who is the founding president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU