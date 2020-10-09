No vindictive action by Mumbai cops in busting TRP scam: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader on



Friday dismissed the allegation that acted in a vindictive manner in busting the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation racket.

" took a courageous step to unravel this scam. This is just a beginning...everything will be unravelled soon," he told reporters.

"Scam worth Rs 30,000 crore has happened and why are people quiet? Who is behind all this? Where has the money come from," Raut asked.

"The force is professional. No action was taken by them out of revenge or vindictiveness. But the manner in which channels functioned targeting the MVA government and the Thackeray family, isn't it vindictiveness?" he asked.

Congratulating writer Shobha Deshpande, who staged a protest here after a city-based jeweller allegedly refused to speak in Marathi, Raut said she stood up for the respect of Marathi language.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)