Won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on
Saturday that he would not be surprised if the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav became chief minister after the Bihar Assembly polls.
Speaking at an event organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Raut said all eyes are on ongoing elections in the northern state.
"There is a youngster who does not have any support, andinvestigation agencies like CBI and ED are hounding him. He is challenging the Union government as it is suppressing opposition parties," the Sena leader said, referring to Tejashwi.
"Therefore, I will not be surprised if he became the chief minister of Bihar," Raut added.
He also hit out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti who have sought restoration of Article 370 which gave autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.
Asked about opposition leaders meeting Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with their demands, Raut said they should meet the concerned ministers instead.
Meeting governor directly shows disrespect for the state, he said.
On NCP chief Sharad Pawar's role in the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, Raut said Pawar advises the state government and no one should mind it.
