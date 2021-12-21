Uphold India's traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait: TN to Centre

-
ALSO READ
China laying mines, dropping bombs in Taiwan Strait to deter US, allies
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
Will Superior Voting Rights boost domestic listing of tech startups?
DA hike for Tamil Nadu govt employees advanced to Jan 1, 2022: CM Stalin
Pandemic has fed a frightening rise in inequalities: UN on Human Rights Day
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to establish India's traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait and guard the lives of the nation's fishermen.
Citing the arrest of 13 more fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district and the seizure of their 2 boats, Stalin said the incident comes just after the arrest of 55 fishermen and 8 boats on December 19. The 13 apprehended fishermen have been taken to Mayilatti harbour, he added.
Writing to the Union government, Stalin said action should be taken to prevent such 'fearsome' incidents and attacks on fishermen.
The Chief Minister underscored that the nation's traditional fishing rights in the Palk Strait region should be established. "It is our duty to protect the lives of our fishermen and their belongings (their boats and fishing gear)."
Immediate action should be taken to secure the release of all the 68 Indian fishermen arrested so far who hail from Tamil Nadu and a total of 75 fishing boats (including boats seized in previous occasions), the Chief Minister urged.
The CM's letter (dated December 21, 2021) to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, was handed over to him in Delhi by a delegation of DMK MPs led by Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu, an official release here said.
This year, there were 19 incidents of apprehension of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and in two specific instances of attack, five fishermen were killed, according to the state government.
Reportedly, several fishermen in the past have been apprehended while they were fishing around or off the Palk Strait.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU