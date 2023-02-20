VBA to contest all elections in 2024 in alliance with Uddhav-led Sena

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) head on Monday said his outfit will contest all elections in 2024 in alliance with the faction led by .

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are due in 2024. Polls to various civic bodies, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are also overdue.

The (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Prakash Ambedkar's VBA had announced a tie-up on January 23.

Ambedkar had then said the alliance was between the (UBT) and the VBA for the moment, but he hoped other constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party) also join.

In a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission on Friday allotted the name Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol bow and arrow' to the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The EC allowed the Thackeray faction to retain the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the flaming torch' poll symbol, given to it in an interim order in October last year, till the conclusion of ongoing assembly bypolls in the state.

To a query from reporters here on Monday, Ambedkar said, "The friendship between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA will remain in the 2024 Assembly elections, and whatever polls will be held in between, the election alliance with remain."



Ambedkar also said no candidate has been fielded the VBA- Sena faction for the upcoming byelection to Chinchwad Assembly seat in Pune.

Hence, the VBA is supporting independent candidate Rahul Kalate, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)