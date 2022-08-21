What did rebel Sena MLAs achieve by backstabbing us? Aaditya Thackeray asks

-
ALSO READ
After Raj Thackeray warning, Maharashtra limits loudspeaker use at shrines
'Uddhav-led Shiv Sena will win over 100 seats if mid-term polls are held'
Let polls decide who people support: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
Disclose names of my group MLAs in touch with you: Eknath Shinde to Sena
Uddhav camp moves SC seeking stay on ECI proceedings on Shinde camp's plea
-
Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has sought to know what did the rebel legislators achieve by "backstabbing" the party leadership when it supported them in every possible way.
He made the remarks on Saturday at a public rally in Jalgaon, the Assembly constituency of rebel Sena leader and present state minister Gulabrao Patil.
In June this year, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.
Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
CM Shinde recently expanded his cabinet, inducting nine ministers each from the Sena and the BJP.
We gave them tickets, made efforts to get them elected and supported them in every possible way. Why did they backstab us? What did they achieve by being traitors? Aaditya Thackeray asked.
Whatever they have got, they got it for themselves. They have not given anything back to the people, claimed the MLA, who is the son of former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
In the Shinde-led ministry, Gulabrao Patil has retained charge of the water supply and sanitation department, which he held in the previous MVA government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU