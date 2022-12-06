Amid call for alliance, Uddhav Thackeray meets VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar

(UBT) leader on Monday met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief in Mumbai and said the alliance will be decided after fixing certain small issues.

Reacting to Thackeray's remarks, Ambedkar said the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction will take a call on whether to induct the VBA into the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or forge a separate alliance.

He also said the expression "positive discussion" used by Thackeray while speaking to reporters about the meeting has no meaning but is akin to postponing (a decision on alliance).

Earlier in the day, Thackeray and Ambedkar held a meeting in Mumbai.

"The meeting with Ambedkar was a positive one. We will soon resolve the small issues and make an announcement regarding the alliance," Thackeray told reporters.

Reacting to Thackeray's remarks, Ambedkar said the outcome of the meeting is perceived to be positive.

"But I don't understand the meaning of the phrase 'positive discussion'. It is (UBT) which has to take a call whether it will induct us (VBA) in MVA or will it go separate with us," Ambedkar told a Marathi news channel.

He said the VBA was told a decision will be taken but it seems more meetings will take place.

"It is Shiv Sena (UBT) that has to decide on the alliance. From our side, it is clear we are ready to do compromise (alliance) with Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction)," he said.

Asked if VBA is ready to join MVA as an ally of NCP and Congress or it wants to have a truck only with the Thackeray faction, Ambedkar said, "until the NCP and Congress accept VBA as an alliance partner, any discussion (on VBA joining MVA) is absurd".

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, NCP, and Congress are the members of the MVA, which was formed after the 2019 Assembly elections to deny BJP another term in power.

Ambedkar said this is the right time to take a decisive stand and Thackeray should take a decision.

"With civic elections round the corner, this is the golden hour to take take the decision (on alliance)," said Ambedkar, a former MP and grandson of B R Ambedkar.

The VBA, founded by Ambedkar in 2018, has no MLA or MP.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday took potshots at Thackeray's political engagements, including meetings with Ambedkar and Nationalist Congress Party leaders, and "congratulated" him for coming out of Matoshree, the private residence of the former chief minister.

The BJP had often criticised Thackeray for not stepping out of his residence or touring the state during the pandemic when he was the chief minister between 2019 and June this year.

Bawankule, in a tweet, also claimed a formal invitation was given to Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 15 in connection with a meeting related to G20 programmes but the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief chose to hold a meeting with Ambedkar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)