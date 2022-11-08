JUST IN
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets L K Advani on 95th birthday
BJP leader Garima Singh acquitted in model code of conduct violation case
Cong Seva Dal functionary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra
Bharat Jodo Yatra will only stop in Srinagar, come what may: Rahul Gandhi
Will waive farm loans in Telangana if Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi
Bengaluru Court asks Twitter to block Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts
Aaditya Thackeray may join Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', says Shiv Sena
Congress welcomes SC's EWS quota order, says process initiated under UPA
Politicians, Patidar quota supporters in Gujarat welcome SC order on EWS
SC verdict on EWS a setback to century-long social justice struggle: Stalin
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Cong Seva Dal functionary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra
Senior Gujarat Congress leader Mohansinh Rathva quits party, joins BJP
Business Standard

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets L K Advani on 95th birthday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met BJP leader L K Advani and greeted him on his 95th birthday

Topics
Lal Krishna Advani | Bharatiya Janata Party | Jagdeep Dhankar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lal Krishna Advani
File photo of LK Advani

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met BJP leader L K Advani and greeted him on his 95th birthday.

Dhankhar's spouse Sudesh accompanied him to Advani's residence to convey birthday wishes, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders greeted Advani, considered the architect of the party's rise as a major national force.

After visiting Advani, Modi tweeted, "His contribution to India's growth is monumental. He is respected all across India for his vision and intellect. His role in building and strengthening the BJP is unparalleled. I pray for his long and healthy life".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lal Krishna Advani

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 23:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU