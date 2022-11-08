Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets L K Advani on 95th birthday

-
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met BJP leader L K Advani and greeted him on his 95th birthday.
Dhankhar's spouse Sudesh accompanied him to Advani's residence to convey birthday wishes, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders greeted Advani, considered the architect of the party's rise as a major national force.
After visiting Advani, Modi tweeted, "His contribution to India's growth is monumental. He is respected all across India for his vision and intellect. His role in building and strengthening the BJP is unparalleled. I pray for his long and healthy life".
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 23:33 IST
