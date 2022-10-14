JUST IN
Gujarat poll dates not out along with HP to give PM more time: Congress
No action against senior bureaucrats involved in corruption, alleges Mufti
Congress will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in HP: Priyanka
SP members to commemorate Mulayam's legacy; seek Bharat Ratna for leader
Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress' poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh today
Nehru created mess in J-K, Modi govt cleaned it by revoking Art 370: Shah
Bihar CM after changing sides 5 times: Amit Shah takes a jibe at Nitish
SP lost its guiding light with Mulayam's death, his insights will be missed
AIMIM will contest all seats in future polls in UP, says state party chief
'Didn't anyone from Jammu deserve to be the LG?' asks Mehbooba Mufti
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Saibaba's acquittal proves urban naxal tag by PM's brigade bogus: Congress
Business Standard

Gujarat poll dates not out along with HP to give PM more time: Congress

The Congress on Friday alleged that dates for Gujarat assembly polls were not announced along with Himachal Pradesh so that Prime Minister Modi gets more time to make "mega promises and inaugurations"

Topics
Himachal Pradesh elections | Narendra Modi | Gujarat elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress flag
Photo: Shutterstock

The Congress on Friday alleged that dates for Gujarat assembly polls were not announced along with Himachal Pradesh so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets more time to make "mega promises and inaugurations".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his party is not surprised over the development after the Election Commission announced poll dates only for the hill state and not for Gujarat.

"Obviously, this has been done to give more time to the PM to make some mega promises and carry out more inaugurations. Not at all surprising," Ramesh said.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced that elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12.

On not announcing the dates for Gujarat assembly polls, it said various factors, including convention, gap in qualifying dates, and weather had been considered before taking a decision.

The poll panel also said announcement of multiple state elections leads to longer wait in declaration of results.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh elections

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 17:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU