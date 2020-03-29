Weak economy, coronavirus, political slugfest: A troubled raj for Shivraj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran has taken oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister for a record fourth time.

There were rumours that he was not the only candidate for the top job but finally he was in luck and got a call from Prime Minister

Despite the much-needed support from New Delhi, ruling Madhya Pradesh is no doddle for Chouhan this time. The reason is clear. There are multiple challenges he faces. The COVID-19 pandemic, weak economic conditions, and a few political considerations are some of them.





Coronavirus challenge

Taking on Covid-19 is by far the first and foremost challenge for the new government. Chouhan understands this and that’s why after taking oath he said this was not a time to celebrate but to fight the pandemic. After the nationwide lockdown, he announced all families below the poverty line (BPL) would be provided a month’s ration free. He also said Rs 1,000 would be provided to labourers as support through the State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Chouhan also announced Rs 2,000 for two months to primitive tribes called Saharia, Baiga, and Bharia. Apart from this, old-age and social-security pensioners would receive an advance of Rs 1,200 for two months.



Here comes the second challenge. Madhya Pradesh is cash-strapped and the question is from where the required funds would come.

Financial challenges

The previous government was continuously scrounging for funds. It repeatedly accused the Centre of blocking Madhya Pradesh’s share. Recently it again said the Central government deducted over Rs 14,000 crore from Madhya Pradesh’s share of allocation in the Union Budget.

But experts say the state’s financial trouble may end soon with the returning to power.

“In the changed circumstances, the Centre will shower financial support upon it. However, it may take some time because we are going through an extraordinary phase,” said Saji Thomas, journalist and political commentator.

Coronavirus could affect the payment of salaries of governments employees. There are some 500,000 salaried employees in the state. The Treasury department is facing a staff crunch after the lockdown. The finance department was busy closing the financial year 2019-20. Officials are worried in April salaries may be delayed by a few days.

Chouhan belongs to a farmer’s family. He has carefully nurtured this image. Within a week of assuming office he announced relief measures for agriculture. The lockdown has affected farming activities in the state. Madhya Pradesh is one of those states that are allowing farmers to go into the fields within guidelines on social distancing.

However, a government official says in coming weeks, the situation will be far from normal for farmers, especially considering the current lockdown.

“There are 97,315 anganwadis and mini-anganwadis in the state. Approximately 900,000 beneficiaries are enrolled there. Most of them are struggling to get food since the lockdown has been imposed,” said Rakesh Malviya, a right-to-food activist.



Political challenges

Chouhan has to accommodate Scindia’s supporters, who are now in the According to sources, he will constitute his cabinet sometime in April and at least 10 members of the Scindia camp will be inducted into it. It is also being said that Tulsi Silawat, who was health minister in the previous government, will be deputy chief minister. Silawat is considered a confidant of Jyotiraditya Scindia, on whose shift to the BJP the Congress government fell.

“It is the prerogative of the chief minister. He can take into the cabinet whoever is eligible. I can’t tell you more than this,” said Pankaj Chaturvedi, BJP leader and Scindia loyalist.

Chouhan must be eyeing the by-elections, which are to be held in the near future. Almost all the defecting MLAs of the Congress will contest on the BJP ticket from their seats. Many of them are from the Chambal and Malwa regions, the strongholds of Scindia and the BJP, respectively. Of the 22 seats going to the polls, 15 are in the Chambal area. The BJP was the runner-up in 20 seats the rebel Congress MLAs had won.

If political commentators are to be believed, winning them may not be a snap.

“There are apprehensions that some BJP leaders might turn hostile because they are unable to digest the induction of these long-term political rivals into their party. The BJP was desperate to bring down the Congress government. But the way to do so was most undignified,” said political analyst Anil Jain.