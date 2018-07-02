What early Lok Sabha elections will mean to PM Modi's BJP and Opposition

Astute political observers claim that Narendra Modi is not the kind of chaiwala who will close shop early – not until he has sold his last cup of tea. However, there is a renewed buzz about early elections.

Although its plans remain impenetrable, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have begun preparations for the 2019 general elections in earnest. The arguments for holding simultaneous state assembly and an early general election are well known. The BJP would prefer not to face the general election in April-May 2019 after losing one or more of the states that go to polls ...