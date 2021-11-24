Why farmers not paid compensation for Jewar airport acquisition: Priyanka

-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to compensate the farmers whose land has been acquired for the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, and asked why they were left with no option but to live in tents.
Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar on Thursday.
Tagging a media report which claimed that some farmers were living in tents as they had not been allotted plots elsewhere while others had not been paid compensation for the land acquisition for the airport, Priyanka Gandhi asked why farmers in Jewar had not been paid compensation for their land.
Why are the families of farmers left with no option but to live in tents in this bitter cold, she asked.
"Compensation is the right of farmers. Narendra Modi ji, if your intentions with respect to farmers are honest, then don't leave the farmers homeless to fulfil your electoral ambitions," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.
Spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
