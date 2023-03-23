Will appeal in higher court against Rahul's conviction in 2019 case: Kharge

President said on Thursday that they will appeal in higher courts against the conviction of Rahil Gandhi.

In a tweet (in Hindi) he said, "Coward, dictator BJP government is rattled by and the opposition because we are exposing their bad deeds by demanding JPC. Modi government has gone politically bankrupt. It sends ED, police and lodges cases against speeches.

"We will appeal in higher courts."

Surat district court in Gujarat on Thursday convicted MP in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark in 2019.

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H.H. Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 after finding him guilty.

However, on Rahul Gandhi's plea, his sentence has been suspended and bail has been granted to enable him to move an appeal against his conviction within 30 days.

BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname...?" remark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)