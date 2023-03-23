Question Amit Shah: Jairam to CBI over Sangma govt corruption remarks

Congress MP of Rajya Sabha on Thursday in a letter to the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, asked the to question Union Home Minister further on his categorical assertion that Conrad Sangma's government in Meghalaya was the most corrupt in the country.

Ramesh added that this did not prevent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from supporting the same again.

"I wish to bring to your notice the fact that said in his public speech on February 17, 2023, that the then government of Meghalaya was the most corrupt government in the country. is also the Home Minister of India. As the Home Minister he would surely have had access to information and facts that led him to the above conclusion", Ramesh said in his letter.

Ramesh added that for some inexplicable reasons, the Home Minister, also the former president of BJP failed to act upon the information regarding the corrupt practices of the then Meghalaya government.

"Therefore, in the highest interest, we urge you to summon Amit Shah and ask him to submit all the information and facts that led him to state assessment and investigate the matter. We also urge you to investigate if the Home Minister of India was under any undue duress from his party or other forces to suppress the information related to the corruption of Meghalaya in order to enable his party Bharatiya Janata Party to support the same Chief Minister after the recent Meghalaya elections", added Ramesh.

