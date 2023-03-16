JUST IN
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid discussion on Adani issue: Kharge
Rahul Gandhi speaking the language of anti-India forces, says Rijiju
Rahul to be in Parliament, impasse between opposition, govt unlikely to end
Eye on 2024, BJP launches year-long campaign to attract Muslim votes
No one will save Lalu family in the IRCTC scam, claims BJP's Sushil Modi
Opposition to meet at Kharge's office today to draw up floor strategy in RS
Demanding Kejriwal's resignation, BJP to protest at Jantar Mantar on Mar 21
LS, RS face disruptions, oppn to intensify pressure over Adani, Rahul row
Oppn writes to ED for probe against Adani after cops block protest march
Adani issue: Oppn writes to ED, says agency can't abdicate its jurisdiction
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid discussion on Adani issue: Kharge
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair, says Congress' Rahul Gandhi

He said it will not be to the BJP's liking when he speaks inside Parliament

Topics
Parliament | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit.

He said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair.

"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," he told reporters while leaving Parliament.

He said it will not be to the BJP's liking when he speaks inside Parliament.

Gandhi said if he is not allowed, he would speak outside Parliament.

Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks made in London. During an event in the UK, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The BJP has stepped up the heat on Gandhi, accusing him of speaking against India and the country's institutions including Parliament and has demanded an apology from him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Parliament

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 14:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU