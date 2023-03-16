Will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair, says Congress' Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark
Rahul's remarks disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day
Gandhi family walks together as Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi today
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit.
He said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair.
"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," he told reporters while leaving Parliament.
He said it will not be to the BJP's liking when he speaks inside Parliament.
Gandhi said if he is not allowed, he would speak outside Parliament.
Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks made in London. During an event in the UK, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.
The BJP has stepped up the heat on Gandhi, accusing him of speaking against India and the country's institutions including Parliament and has demanded an apology from him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 14:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU