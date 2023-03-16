JUST IN
Business Standard

No one will save Lalu family in the IRCTC scam, claims BJP's Sushil Modi

The special CBI court has granted bails to Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Rajya Sabha MP in Misa Bharti in IRCTC lands for job scam on Wednesday

Topics
Sushil Modi | BJP | rjd

IANS  |  Patna 

sushil modi

A special Delhi court has granted bail to RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, but BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday claimed that they will go to jail and no one would save them.

The special CBI court has granted bails to Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Rajya Sabha MP in Misa Bharti in IRCTC lands for job scam on Wednesday.

"The JD-U had provided adequate proof to investigating agencies to nail the Lalu family in IRCTC lands for jobs scam. Those proof is good enough to send them to jail. Neither (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar nor any other person would save them. The investigation is currently underway on the basis of proofs furnished by JD-U leaders. CBI has strong evidence against them," Modi said.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said: "Truth can become upset for a while but can't be defeated. The special court of Delhi has granted bail to Lalu Ji Rabri Ji and Misa Ji and it is meant to truth eventually get victory. Satyamev Jayate."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 08:06 IST

