No one will save Lalu family in the IRCTC scam, claims BJP's Sushil Modi

A special Delhi court has granted bail to President and his family, but leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday claimed that they will go to jail and no one would save them.

The special court has granted bails to Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM and Rajya Sabha MP in in IRCTC lands for job scam on Wednesday.

"The JD-U had provided adequate proof to investigating agencies to nail the Lalu family in IRCTC lands for jobs scam. Those proof is good enough to send them to jail. Neither (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar nor any other person would save them. The investigation is currently underway on the basis of proofs furnished by JD-U leaders. has strong evidence against them," Modi said.

Meanwhile, leader and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said: "Truth can become upset for a while but can't be defeated. The special court of Delhi has granted bail to Lalu Ji Rabri Ji and Misa Ji and it is meant to truth eventually get victory. Satyamev Jayate."

