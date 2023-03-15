JUST IN
Shinde govt rattled as 1.8 mn govt employees strike for Old Pension Scheme
Business Standard

Would not join hands with either BJP or MVA, Congress and NCP: Raju Shetti

Neither the BJP nor the MVA are working in farmers' interests, he said

Topics
BJP | Congress | NCP

Press Trust of India  |  Jalna (Maha) 

Raju Shetti
Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti on Tuesday said his party would not form alliance with either the Bharatiya Janata Party or Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP.

Neither the BJP nor the MVA are working in farmers' interests, he said.

He had joined hands with the BJP in 2014 as then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that the BJP government would implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan commission, Shetti told reporters here. But the BJP did not keep this promise, he alleged. He also blamed the saffron party for his loss to Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The MVA supported the amendment to the Land Acquisition Act which was against farmers, he said.

Shetti also claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had invited him to join his party and offered him the post of Maharashtra unit chief, but he declined politely. He praised the Telangana Chief Minister, saying Rao has done much good work for farmers in his state. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was a farce, Shetti said, claiming that only the insurance companies were profiting from it and not farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 07:06 IST

`
