Yogi govt demolished legacy of 'cut, commission, corruption' in UP: Naqvi

BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday claimed that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has demolished the "legacy of cut, commission, corruption" and politics of danga (riots) and dabangs (musclemen)" in Uttar Pradesh.
Speaking to reporters here, Naqvi said the chief minister has ensured the safety and dignity of the common people by demolishing the "den" of goons.
He said the BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh is an era of "iqbal" (authority), insaaf' (justice) and Imaan (integrity)" where inclusive development, security and prosperity of the country is of the "utmost" priority.
He alleged the "dynasty" is trying to dominate the democracy to protect the 3Bs" -- "brotherhood of balwayi (rioters) bahubali (strongmen) and beyimani (dishonesty)".
The Adityanath government is determined to pursue its agenda of "development with dignity, he said.
This determination is the guarantee of inclusive empowerment of all sections of the society, he added.
