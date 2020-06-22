JUST IN
YSR Cong MP alleges threat to life from own party leaders, demands security

K Raghurama Krishna Raju has been vocal against party leadership for a few weeks

YSR Congress | Andhra Pradesh | Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

YSR Congress President Y S Jaganmohan Reddy (right) enjoys a cordial relationship with the PM
During recent assembly budget sessions, a group of ministers and MLAs lambasted on the rebel MP

YSR Congress Party MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 18, alleging that there is a threat to his life from his own party leaders.

In the letter, he requested the speaker to provide him with a central forces security cover. "I earnestly request you to kindly provide me armed security to avoid the life threat."

K Raghurama Krishna Raju has been vocal against party leadership for a few weeks. His comments that he is not getting the appointment of YS Jagan raked much controversy. During recent assembly budget sessions, a group of ministers and MLAs lambasted on the rebel MP.

Later, party leaders and cadre in the West Godavari district burnt the effigy of the MP.

"Though I belong to the ruling party, because of all these agitations and events which are conducted by the YSRCP MLAs and cadre without police resistance, I am frightened to go to the constituency without protection," he said.
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 09:03 IST

