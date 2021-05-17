JUST IN
You are here: Home » Press Releases » Companies
Business Standard

Wadhwani Foundation announces $1 million to families impacted by Covid-19

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation announced it would donate $1 million in grants to 10 charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in India

Topics
Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani

Foundation (WF) announced on Monday it would donate USD one million in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

These grants provide medical resources and assistance to COVID-19 patients and their families, it said in a statement.

"Combating the severe rise in COVID-19 cases and the tremendous burden on Indian families requires a comprehensive approach from as many organisations as possible," said WF's Founder and Chairman Romesh Wadhwani.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, May 17 2021. 13:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.