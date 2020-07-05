Coronavirus update: Pune district reports 1,168 new cases, total 27,311

A health worker collects swab sample for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing, at Community Centre, Bhim Nagar, in Gurugram.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district reached 27,311 after 1,168 people tested positive for novel on Saturday, an official said.

The death toll reached 835 as 31 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.

Of the 1,168 cases, Pune city accounted for 816 and Pimpri Chinchwad 226.

With this, the number of cases in Pune city crossed the 20,000-mark and stood at 20,588, while the count in Pimpri Chinchwad was 4,398, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)