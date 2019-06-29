1 held with 1.9 kg charas in Kupwara

A suspected drug peddler has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district after over 1.8 kilograms of charas were allegedly recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday.

A vehicle was intercepted at the Baripora crossing near Handwara market in the north Kashmir district on Friday and 1.86 kg of charas was recovered from during checking, an officer said.

One person, Irshad Ahmad Dar, was arrested, while another managed to escape. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the other accused, the officer added.

