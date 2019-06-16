1 killed in post-poll clash in West Bengal

One person was killed, while some others were attacked with rods and bamboos in continuing post-poll clashes in West Bengal, in two districts, police said.

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incidents that took place on Saturday, they said.

A member of a block panchayat samiti of Khanakul in district, Manoranjan Patra, was attacked when he was sitting outside the party office, resulting in his death, police said.

Three BJP supporters have been held for their alleged involvement in the crime, of Police, (Rural), told newsmen.

The victim's brother, said, "Attempts had also been made earlier to eliminate my brother and the police had been apprised of it."



Abhishek Banerjee, of the party's youth wing, visited the house of the deceased on Sunday and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

Banerjee claimed that BJP supporters, who were earlier with the CPI(M), had carried out the attack.

Asking the people to build a movement against the saffron party, he said, "There is nothing to fear. Criminals will be arrested."



Dismissing the allegation, said, the incident was a fallout of factional feud within the TMC, and no saffron party supporter or worker was involved in it.

In another incident, four wheelers were damaged and bikes torched when clashes erupted between and BJP supporters in district.

BJP supporters allegedly attacked a group of TMC workers, including Arup Mukherjee, at Jogesh Colony area, when they were returning after meeting an

"About 40-50 BJP supporters attacked us with rods and bamboos. They even fired a few rounds, torched four bikes and damaged two four wheelers," Mukherjee said.

Meanwhile, Sukhdeb Sarkar, another said, "The TMC men wanted to terrorise the people, as many of them had joined the BJP. When the local people gave them a chase, the TMC supporters managed to flee, but left behind their bikes and cars. The mob then set them afire."



Alleging that the police had arrested five "innocent" persons, Sarkar demanded their release.

