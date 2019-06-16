Maha Haj panel wants to build facility at Mecca for pilgrims

-
-
Maharashtra Haj Committee chairman Jamal Anwar Siddiqui Sunday said it has proposed construction of a residential facility at Mecca for the Haj pilgrims from Maharashtra.
Addressing reporters, he also demanded that the Central government slash the quota of private tour operators who take pilgrims on Haj.
Welcoming the Union government's 2018 decision to scrap subsidy for Haj pilgrims, Siddiqui said private airlines used to get benefitted by the subsidy given during the tenure of the erstwhile Congress government
"Scrapping of subsidy for Haj pilgrims is a good step by the Narendra Modi government. The then Congress government pretended that it was giving the subsidy to pilgrims, but it actually benefitted airlines," he said.
Responding to a query, Siddiqui said the committee has cracked the whip on private tour operators who fleece the Haj pilgrims.
"I appeal to the Central government to slash the quota of private tour operators," Siddiqui said.
He said the committee was trying to provide various amenities to the pilgrims and has proposed to construct 'Maharashtra House' at Mecca where pilgrims from Maharashtra can stay during Haj pilgrimage.
He said about two lakh pilgrims will perform Haj this year from India.
"While 1.40 lakh of the 2 lakh pilgrims will go through the Haj committee the rest will be flown by private tour operators. From Maharashtra, 14,000 pilgrims will embark on Haj. The Haj committee will soon start 'Umrah' (mini Haj)," Siddiqui said.
