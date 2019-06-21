AP govt takes over building; ignores Naidu's plea

The Y S Jaganmohan government in Friday took possession of a building, virtually ignoring the of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidus plea for declaring the public property as his "residence annexe."



The cried foul over this, saying the government took possession of the building without any information.

The government is scheduled to conduct the conference of district Collectors in the Praja Vedika on June 24 and, as such, took over the premises for making necessary arrangements, official sources said.

Called "Praja Vedika", the structure was built by the AP Capital Region Development Authority at a cost of over Rs five crore, to be used essentially for official meetings by the

The conferences of district Collectors are usually held here due to lack of alternative facilities in the new capital Amaravati.

Having converted it into the TDP office, Naidu wrote to the on June 5, requesting that the premises be declared as "residence annex" of the of the Opposition.

The previous TDP government built Praja Vedika, reportedly in violation of the orders that prohibited any permanent structures on the riverbed.

When in opposition, the YSR had objected to the use of Praja Vedika for TDP activities, but to no avail.

During the recent elections,YSRC had petitioned the on the issue, but the latter declined to intervene, citing the (then) Chief Ministers 'security'.

Even after it was routed in the elections, TDP continued to organize its activities in the government building.

Naidu, in his letter to the CM, requested that Praja Vedika be declared as the residence annex of the of the opposition "to facilitate me to meet legislators, visitors, common public and discharge my duties".

He pleaded that his request "may be considered positively" and appropriate instructions be issued to the authorities concerned, but did not receive a reply.

The Collectors conference was originally slated to be held in the Secretariat at Velagapudi but was shifted to Praja Vedika due to space constraints, official sources pointed out.

Senior TDP leaders, who came to the Vedika to hold a party meeting on Friday evening, were denied entry, stating that arrangements for the Collectors conference were being made.

A TDP release later said its leaders condemned the governments 'vengeful attitude' in taking over the Vedika without any information.

"Chandrababu Naidu has already written a letter to the government requesting that the Vedika be allotted to him. But, at a time when he is on a foreign tour, the government vengefully took possession of the building.

Even the doesnt act in this manner," the release quoted the TDP leaders as saying.

