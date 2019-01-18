10 reported missing as avalanche hits Ladakh's Khardung La

At least 10 persons were reported missing on Friday after the truck they were travelling was hit by an avalanche in area of Jammu and Kashmir's region, officials said.

The vehicle was hit by the avalanche at 7 am, a (BRO) said.

He said the BRO has pressed into service its men and to rescue the persons believed to be trapped under the snow.

Teams of the and the have also reached the spot for the rescue operation, he said.

It was not clear whether the persons in the truck were civilians or security force personnel.

