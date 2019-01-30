Body of eunuch with head injuries found in Ghaziabad

The body of a 35-year-old was found in Dagar Vihar colony here Wednesday with severe injury marks on the head, police said.

Shabana's body was found lying in a pool of blood, said DIG Upendra Agarwal.

An FIR was registered in the case, he said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem.

In a separate incident, the body of a youth was found hanging from an iron angle of an in Vaishali area, police said.

The youth was identified as (26), a resident of district. He used to work at a hotel in Noida, Agarwal said.

According to postmortem report, the cause of the death was strangulation.

An FIR was registered against unknown persons, the DIG said.

Police also recovered Tomar's scooty from the area, he added.

